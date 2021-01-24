1 person found dead at Haltom City apartment building, police say

A woman was found dead at a Haltom City apartment building Saturday night, police said.
When officers responded around 9:30 p.m., they found the woman's body in a breezeway of the building at 4200 Northern Cross Boulevard.
A caller had reported she was lying in front of their apartment with "obvious signs of trauma," police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and officials are conducting an investigation into her death. New information will be released as it becomes available, according to police.