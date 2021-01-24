1 person found dead at Haltom City apartment building, police say

A caller had reported the person was lying in front of their apartment with "obvious signs of trauma," police said.

A woman was found dead at a Haltom City apartment building Saturday night, police said.

When officers responded around 9:30 p.m., they found the woman's body in a breezeway of the building at 4200 Northern Cross Boulevard.

