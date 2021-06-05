Police: Driver faces intoxicated manslaughter charge after person struck, killed Friday night

A person sitting on a median near the intersection of W Northwest Highway and Starlight Road was struck and killed.

DALLAS — A man faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter after Dallas police said he struck and killed a person with his vehicle Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:07 p.m. near the intersection of W Northwest Highway and Starlight Road, officials said.

According to police, a 59-year-old man was driving westbound on Northwest Highway when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a person sitting on the median.

Dallas police said after the suspect’s vehicle struck the pedestrian it also hit a Kenworth Box truck that was sitting at the light. The pedestrian then became wedged beneath the suspect’s vehicle and died, authorities said.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died at this time.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Authorities said he will be booked into the Dallas County Jail on an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Police said they are waiting until the man is booked into jail to release his name.

