5-year-old boy dies after being shot by another child in Dallas apartment, police say

An investigation is underway to see how the 8-year-old boy gained access to the firearm, authorities said.

DALLAS — Dallas police say a 5-year-old boy died Friday night after an 8-year-old boy found a gun and shot him.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Spanish Grove Apartments near the 1400 block of Stardale Lane, officials said.

Authorities are investigating the shooting to see how the boy gained access to the firearm. The name of the 5-year-old boy who died has not been released at this time.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and no other details are currently available.