Investigation underway after toddler struck, killed by vehicle, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 2-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening, Dallas police say.
Around 7 p.m., police said the 2-year-old girl was sitting with a man on a bench in the front yard of a home in the 4800 block of Parry Avenue, when she saw a 17-year-old family member leaving the driveway in a truck. Police said the toddler got up, ran toward it, and was struck by the right rear tire of the vehicle.
Police said the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is still underway at this time. The name of the child and the name of teen driving the truck have not been released.