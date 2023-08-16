Police presence increased after teen shot and killed near North Texas high school, officials say

In a letter to parents, Terrell ISD said the incident happened around 8 a.m. when police responded to a person injured by a gunshot.

TERRELL, Texas — Terrell ISD increased its security on Wednesday after a teen was shot and killed about a mile away from its high school campus, district officials said.

In a letter to parents, Terrell ISD said the incident happened around 8 a.m. when police responded to a person injured by a gunshot near Trailview Drive off of Town North Drive. Officials said due to the location of the incident, additional police officers were sent to the high school campus, but school continued as normal.

According to the Terrell Police Department, officers found one victim, identified as 17-year-old Damaria Jackson, lying on the ground. Life-saving measures were performed and Jackson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, police said.

The district said all of its staff and students at the high school remain safe, but school officials have not confirmed if Jackson was a student.

At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody on an unrelated charge, and police said they are searching for a second suspect.

Police assured the public there is no active threat to the high school campus. Law enforcement is in the area continuing the investigation.

School officials said counselors are available to speak with any student or staff member if needed.