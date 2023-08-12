x
Two Red Oak High School students killed in crash, district officials say

Red Oak ISD officials said the two were killed in an auto accident on Thursday.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RED OAK, Texas — Two Red Oak High School students were killed Thursday in an auto accident, Red Oak ISD officials said. 

In a Facebook post, school officials said they had limited details, but wanted families to be aware of the horrible tragedy and make sure they know counselors at school are available should children need grief resources. 

"Please keep the families in your prayers," the post concluded. 

A GoFundMe has been set up for both of the victims, Emily Alaniz and Denise Gonzalez, to help families cover the cost of the funerals and other expenses. More than $5,000 has been raised so far with a goal of $21,000. 

Anyone wishing to donate to the GoFundMe can do so here.

