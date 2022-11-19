2 people injured in Fort Worth police chase

Two passengers from inside a stolen vehicle were injured and taken to a hospital.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a police chase, Fort Worth police say.

Both of the injured people, one man and one woman, were inside of the stolen vehicle being chases, police said, one of them being the suspect.

No outside citizens were injured, police added.

Police said the altercation started as a stolen vehicle call which turned into a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle initially collided into another vehicle, police said, causing a chain reaction involving several other vehicles.

The number of vehicles is involved is still being confirmed, police detailed.