Suspect fatally shot by officers at Fort Worth gas station, police say

A statement from Fort Worth police said they got calls about a man walking with a gun out in the store. The suspect walked out and shot at police when they arrived.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been pronounced dead after a shooting involving Fort Worth officers at a gas station early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The department said multiple people called 911 about a man "walking back and [forth]" with a gun in his hand inside the QuikTrip on Northeast 28th Street. Officers were dispatched to the store at 12:40 a.m.

According to police, the suspect walked out of the store when officers got there and immediately started shooting at them. The department said the officers fired back and struck the suspect, then started performing life-saving measures until paramedics got there.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to police. He has not been identified at this time.

Fort Worth police said the shooting is currently under investigation and they'll give more information in the upcoming days.