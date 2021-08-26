One killed in Arlington shooting, police say

First responders took him to a local hospital after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead.

ARLINGTON, Texas — One person was killed in a shooting overnight Thursday in Arlington, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight on the 2700 block of East Abram Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive, according to police.

First responders took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.