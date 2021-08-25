2 arrested after Saturday night shooting in Frisco, police say

Frisco detectives said they believe this shooting was an isolated incident, but their investigation remains active and ongoing.

FRISCO, Texas — Police arrested two people in connection to a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Frisco Police responded to reports of a gunshot victim at an apartment in the Silverado Apartment Complex. This is located at 8400 Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco, which is near Bright Academy Elementary School.

When officers got to the scene, they found one person shot, who was later identified as 20-year-old Corey Demon Mack of Frisco.

Frisco Fire and Frisco EMS took Mack to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation showed that Mack was at the apartment complex with friends when 26-year-old Justin Jamaul Broadnax and 19-year-old Hannah Michelle Bond showed up at different times, according to Frisco Police.

Witnesses told police an argument turned physical, which resulted in Broadnax firing a gun and hitting Mack. After the shooting, Broadnax and Bond left the complex.

Since Saturday, Frisco detectives worked to confirm details of the incident and to positively identify Broadnax and Bond, police said. This led to police issuing warrants for their arrest for the offense of murder, a first-degree felony.

Detectives traveled to the Houston area, and in cooperation with federal, state, and local law enforcement, arrested both suspects on Tuesday.

Officers took Broadnax and Bond to the Fort Bend County Jail, where they are each being held on a $500,000 bond.

Frisco detectives said they believe this was an isolated incident, but their investigation remains active and ongoing.

“I want to thank Frisco Police Department detectives for their quick investigative work and thank our state, local and federal law enforcement partners for their assistance so that we were able to identify and get these suspects in custody," Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said.

Frisco police are asking anyone with information about this situation to call the department at 972-292-6010.

People can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Frisco Police app.