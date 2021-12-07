Man indicted in killing of 87-year-old woman in southern Dallas

Andre Buggs, 58, was arrested in Anita Thompson's killing last month.

DALLAS — A man accused of killing an 87-year-old woman inside her southern Dallas home has been indicted on a murder charge, according to court records.

A grand jury indicted him in the case last week. He also faces a charge of failing to register as a sex offender for a previous conviction of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 1996.

The indictment accused Buggs of killing Thompson with "a piece of concrete" and an unknown object. She died of blunt force trauma, according to the indictment.

Thompson was found dead around 6:35 p.m. on July 6 at a home in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane, near South Marsalis Avenue and East Overton Road, according to police.

Police said officers at the scene determined that Thompson died "from homicidal violence.

Several days later, Buggs turned himself into police, officials said.

Thompson's family remembered her as a woman who "was loved by everyone she spoke to.”

“She was always helping," her granddaughter, Danye’ll Jefferson said. "At our church, she cooked, did fashion shows."

Family said someone reportedly attempted to break inside the day before she died. The next day, a family friend went to check on Thompson.

“She went in, saw her laying there, and she ran out and called 911,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson said Buggs lived next door with his parents, and neighbors said the 58-year-old would help Thompson cut the grass.

Another neighbor told WFAA Thompson would always shower everyone with affection - there wasn’t a day that went by where Thompson wasn’t smiling.

“People would come get her, take her to the store, whatever else she needed,” Billy Chapple said.