GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — This is a breaking story and will be continuously updated.

A man armed with a knife was shot overnight Wednesday by Grand Prairie police, a spokesperson said.

Authorities were called shortly after 1 a.m. to a Budget Suites on the 1000 block of North Highway 360 after they received multiple 911 calls about a man assaulting another person, Mark Beseda, a spokesperson for Grand Prairie police, told WFAA. The man also allegedly chased a security guard with a knife.

Beseda said officers attempted to deescalate the situation, but when the man allegedly threatened them with the knife, two officers fired shots.

He was killed by the gunfire, officials said.

Authorities said the man had been staying at the Budget Suites, which is an extended stay hotel.

Scarlett Delp has lived at the hotel for about 6 months and was there at the time of the shooting.

“I heard five shots and I went out side to see what happened,” she said.

She added that while for the most part it’s a calm area, she plans to move after this incident.

