Oak Ridge police chief arrested for soliciting underage prostitute, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police have arrested the Oak Ridge police chief Wednesday, charging him with solicitation of a prostitute under the age of 18.

The Arlington Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit launched an investigation into an outcry made by a juvenile, police say, and based on the investigation results, arrested Oak Ridge Police Chief Thomas Peoples, 55.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and detectives are still pursuing investigative leads.

Oak Ridge Mayor Al Rudin confirmed Peoples was fired based on his arrest yesterday.