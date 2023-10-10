North Texas woman faces multiple charges after stabbing 2 people over fight about relationship, sheriff's office says

The sheriff’s office said 39-year-old Patricia Anne Mills was arrested Monday, Oct. 9 after attacking a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman with a knife.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two people after a fight "over their relationships," the Parker County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The sheriff’s office said 39-year-old Patricia Anne Mills was arrested Monday, Oct. 9 after attacking a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman with a knife.

According to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, deputies responded to a call concerning a domestic disturbance in the 2500 block of Zion Hill Road in Weatherford just before 1 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, suffering from stab wounds following a physical altercation involving three people.

The man was taken take to a Fort Worth hospital where he was treated and later released for a stab wound to his right bicep. The female victim was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by air ambulance for multiple lacerations to the neck and spinal region. She’s currently listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The suspect, Mills, was arrested at the scene on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Tuesday, Oct. 10, Mills remains in the Parker County Jail. Her bond is set at $50,000.