North Texas man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing his wife and stepson, officials say

A Tarrant County jury found 54-year-old Rickey Wayne Edwards guilty of capital murder in the deaths of Portia Williams-Edwards and her son Kameion Kitchen.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Grand Prairie man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for shooting and killing his wife and stepson in 2020, officials announced.

On Oct. 9, 2023, a Tarrant County jury found 54-year-old Rickey Wayne Edwards guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 46-year-old Portia Williams-Edwards and her son 28-year-old Kameion Kitchen.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, Edwards called 911 himself following the crime. On the call, police said Edwards claimed his wife and stepson had been shot inside his home in the 7000 block of Monet Lane.

Police said that Edwards and his wife Portia were moving into the home when at one point, Portia called her father and said Edwards was “acting crazy.” She told her father that Edwards had hit her, pulled out a gun and then threatened her life. Police said then Portia called her son, Kitchen, and told him the same.

Kitchen reportedly drove to the home and went inside to confront Edwards. Police said during the fight, Edwards shot Kitchen 10 times with a Glock pistol and then shot his wife twice in the head.

About an hour later, Edwards dialed 911, according to court records. When officers arrived at the scene, Edwards was arrested for their murders.

Police said Edwards claimed he killed his wife and stepson in self-defense.

Tarrant County Assistant District Attorneys Robert Huseman and Melina Hogan represented the state during Edwards’ trial.

"This case is about family violence, rage and control," Huseman told the jury. "When his wife and stepson lay bleeding on the floor, an hour before calling 911, he went out and moved his Lexus and put up the sun screen so his seats didn't get damaged."

Hogan then told the jury, “This was not self-defense as the defendant claims. The evidence shows beyond a reasonable doubt that he executed Kameion and Portia.”

After Edwards was found guilty, he received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.