North Texas man fatally stabbed following alleged domestic incident with OnlyFans, Instagram influencer girlfriend in Miami

Miami PD responded to a high-rise around 5 p.m. local time Sunday. That’s where they found Christian Obumseli, 27, with an apparent knife wound to the chest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIAMI — Miami police are investigating after a North Texan was allegedly fatally stabbed by his girlfriend Sunday.

Officers in Miami responded to a high-rise at 3131 NE 7 Avenue around 5 p.m. local time. That’s where they found Christian Obumseli, 27, with an apparent knife wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital.

His family in Richardson told WFAA they set up this GoFundMe page, describing Obumseli as "extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him."

In a statement, Miami police said there was a “physical altercation” between the North Texan and his girlfriend, who was the first to call 911.

Three of the couple’s friends told our ABC station in Miami that Obumseli was dating Courtney Clenney, 25, an OnlyFans model and Instagram influencer.

Police said the girlfriend was detained and later taken to a mental institution.

Miami PD has not released any information regarding charges or arrests.