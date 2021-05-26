3 people dead, 1 injured after shooting reported at Arlington apartment complex, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.
Three people were found dead and a fourth person was found injured after a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the Windsprint Apartments, Arlington police said.
Police officials at the scene told WFAA that preliminary information suggests that a man went into the apartment and killed a woman and her teenage son. The family believes the man may have been in a relationship with the woman.
According to authorities, the fourth person injured Wednesday morning is a woman who was found with a gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot. Her relationship with the other shooting victims is unclear at this time.
People should avoid the area around the 2300 block of Windshift Drive while detectives remain at the scene. Arlington police said they do not believe any suspects are at large.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.