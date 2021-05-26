3 people dead, 1 injured after shooting reported at Arlington apartment complex, police say

Authorities said the motive in the shooting is unknown at this time. No suspects are believed to be at large.

ARLINGTON, Texas — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Three people were found dead and a fourth person was found injured after a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the Windsprint Apartments, Arlington police said.

Police officials at the scene told WFAA that preliminary information suggests that a man went into the apartment and killed a woman and her teenage son. The family believes the man may have been in a relationship with the woman.

UPDATE: Police say 3 people were found dead inside an apartment. They believe the dead are a mother, her 15-yo son and a man family say may have been involved in a relationship with mom. Preliminary info suggests the dead man busted in and killed mom/son. https://t.co/iSL2dPoZIZ — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) May 26, 2021

According to authorities, the fourth person injured Wednesday morning is a woman who was found with a gunshot wound in a car in the parking lot. Her relationship with the other shooting victims is unclear at this time.

People should avoid the area around the 2300 block of Windshift Drive while detectives remain at the scene. Arlington police said they do not believe any suspects are at large.

Officers are on scene at a shooting call in 2300 block Windsprint Way at an apartment complex. Three people are confirmed deceased at the location. A fourth person has been transported to a local hospital. We do not believe any suspect is at large at this time. Motive is unknown. pic.twitter.com/OE9gJ5K4yz — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) May 26, 2021