Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer on Padre Island, volunteers and other officials continue looking

18-year-old Andru Bas was last seen swimming at North Packery on Padre Island on Sunday evening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The US Coast Guard has suspended their search for a missing swimmer off of Padre Island after covering 787 nautical miles in 23 hours. Officials said they found no trace of the swimmer.

Nueces County ESD 2, Corpus Christi Fire Department and several volunteers are still on the North Jetty on Padre Island searching for 18-year-old Andru Bas.

Officials said Bas was swimming was with his 16-year-old brother when both began having trouble with the current. The 16-year-old was rescued by a nearby surfer. Bas has not yet been found.

"I heard a yell and so I started paddling over because I just felt the feeling that I should, and I just heard him saying 'help, help, help!' so i just told him to grab onto my board and he grabbed onto the front of it," the woman said.

Photos of the missing teen, 18-year-old Andru Bass, who was last seen before going swimming at North Packery on Padre Island. FULL STORY -- https://bit.ly/3wxZAVs Posted by KIII 3 News on Monday, May 24, 2021

Coast Guard crews used a helicopter and boat to search the water and beach shoreline.

This is a developing story stay with 3News for the latest updates.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.