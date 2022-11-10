More than 30 vehicles vandalized in Fort Worth overnight, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a series of car vandalism that took place overnight Wednesday in Fort Worth, with more than 30 tires either slashed or flattened.
"We are generating a report with more than 30 vehicles vandalized having their tires flattened or cut," Fort Worth police said.
Police say video evidence shows someone started vandalizing cars at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and continued until about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators are using the video evidence to determine the person or persons responsible for the spree. The incident cost residents hundreds of dollars and delayed morning departures.
Police are asking anyone with information or further video evidence to call them at 817-392-4222.