More than 30 vehicles vandalized in Fort Worth overnight, police say

The vehicles had their tires either slashed or flattened, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a series of car vandalism that took place overnight Wednesday in Fort Worth, with more than 30 tires either slashed or flattened.

"We are generating a report with more than 30 vehicles vandalized having their tires flattened or cut," Fort Worth police said.

Police say video evidence shows someone started vandalizing cars at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and continued until about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators are using the video evidence to determine the person or persons responsible for the spree. The incident cost residents hundreds of dollars and delayed morning departures.