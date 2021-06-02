Missing 22-year-old Arlington man found dead near a creek in Euless, police say

Investigators said they believe 22-year-old Younis Hussain Alhassinyani died from a gunshot wound and that foul play is suspected.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help with its investigation into a missing man who was found dead near a creek in Euless.

According to officials, a relative reported 22-year-old Younis Hussain Alhassinyani missing on Tuesday. The family member was concerned after Alhassinyani didn't respond to any phone calls and texts.

Authorities said they entered Alhassinyani's information into a national computerized database based upon the missing person’s report.

Two days later, Texas Department of Transportation employees found Alhassinyani's body in a culvert by a creek, a short distance from State Highway 360 and Harwood Road, according to officials.

On Friday, Arlington police were able to positively identify the dead body as Alhassinyani. Investigators said they believe he died from a gunshot wound and that foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing, however, detectives said they haven't ruled out the possibility that Alhassinyani's body was placed near the creek after he was killed.

Anyone with information regarding his death is asked to call Arlington Police Det. Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.