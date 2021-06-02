Dallas police investigate 2 overnight shootings, 1 stabbing

Authorities said no suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents that occurred overnight.

DALLAS — Multiple investigations are underway after Dallas police responded to two separate shootings and a stabbing overnight, officials said.

The first shooting occurred around 12:10 a.m. Saturday at the 100 block of W. Elmore Avenue. Officers said when they arrived at the scene they found a 26-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the groin area.

Police said the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released at this time.

Homicide detectives said they detained and transported several people for questioning. Officials, however, did not release any other details and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Shortly after the first shooting, police said a different person was stabbed around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Al Lipscomb Way and Jeffries Street.

According to authorities, a 58-year-old man said he was washing cars and pumping gas for random vehicles at a nearby gas station when a person began arguing with him over "territory for servicing cars."

The man said he and the other person began to fight and that's when the suspect took out a knife, stabbed him in the chest, and then left the scene.

The 58-year-old man was treated by medics for a large laceration to his chest, police said. The suspect remains at large.

About two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., Dallas police responded to a second shooting at the 13800 block of Brookgreen Drive.

According to authorities, a man was transported to the hospital after being shot in the back. His condition is unknown, officials said.