Son charged in shooting death of parents at Johnson County home, sheriff's office says

The sheriff's office said that the investigation had indicated Samuel was the "likely shooter" in the Scarletts' murders.

The son of a couple found dead in their Johnson County home in October has been charged with capital murder.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Samuel Scarlett has been charged in the murders of Richard "Mike" Scarlett, 66, and Kay Scarlett, 68. The couple was found dead in their home on Don Lee Road near Joshua on Oct. 6.

A family member had called law enforcement after they were not able to reach anyone at the home on Oct. 5. Deputies were not able to make contact at the home and left, returning on Oct. 6. A backdoor was open and deputies found the bodies of Mike and Kay, with gunshot wounds.

A truck belonging to the Scarletts was found in a parking lot of a hospital in Fort Worth on Oct. 7, where Samuel was at the time.

Samuel was originally arrested inside the hospital for unauthorized use of a vehicle. On Nov. 29, Johnson County detectives said DNA recovered from a murder weapon matched Samuel's DNA. Blood found on Samuel's shoes also matched blood belonging to Mike, officials said.

