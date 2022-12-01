39-year-old Celina man gets life in prison for 2021 murder of his wife, 2 teen children

During a 911 call, Michael Paton told dispatch he shot his wife and started a fire in the master bedroom while his two children were in the home.

CELINA, Texas — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife and two teenage children, the Collin County District Attorney announced Thursday.

Michael Patrick Paton, of Celina, was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his wife, 36-year-old Tamara Jo Paton, and his two children, 14-year-old Kyndle Paton and 13-year-old Evan Paton.

On Feb. 19, 2021, Celina police officers were called to the 3100 block of Hickory Lane in response to a shooting. While en route, officers said they received an additional call concerning a structure fire at the same location.

The department said the caller was identified as Michael Paton. Paton reportedly told 911 dispatch that he shot his wife and there was a fire in the master bedroom. He then said his children were also in the home and he was standing outside with a gun in his hand.

When firefighters from the Celina Fire Department and police officers arrived on scene, Paton placed his gun in the bed of his truck and was detained.

Firefighters entered the home to look for survivors, but Tamara Jo Paton and the two children had already died from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Paton was transported to jail and charged with capital murder for their deaths.