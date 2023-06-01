20-year-old Dallas man identified as victim killed in Mesquite shooting

Police said JaTravion Rudd was found with a gunshot wound Monday night on Sierra Drive, near Rutherford Elementary School.

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are looking for any suspects tied to a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Monday night.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1500 block of Sierra Drive near Rutherford Elementary School at about 9:30 p.m. on July 31. There were multiple 911 calls about sounds of gunfire in the area.

When they got to the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have since identified the victim as 20-year-old JaTravion Rudd from Dallas.

No other information is available at the time. Police are still investigating and will update the public when possible.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to email majorcrimes@cityofmesquite.com.

