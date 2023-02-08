Fiery crash shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano, produces heavy smoke as crews let fuel burn off

The incident is halting traffic in the northbound lanes of the expressway near Parker Road.

PLANO, Texas — A fiery crash on U.S. Highway 75 in Plano brought traffic to a halt Wednesday morning and also produced heavy smoke in the area, as crews were letting fuel burn off.

The crash and fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 75 near Parker Road. The crash involved a tractor-trailer, and two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the crash happened when a tanker truck lost control and slid along the road until it caught fire. The tanker hit three other vehicles in the process.

Crews expected to have the highway closed for several hours, and it remained closed heading through morning rush hour, as the fire continued to burn and produce heavy smoke.

Southbound lanes of U.S. 75 were also being delayed.

Around noon, the main lanes of the highway were expected to be open soon, but the frontage road would remain closed through rush hour, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Plano fire Capt. Michael Carr said in a news conference at 6:30 a.m. that the northbound lanes of the highway were expected to be shut down "for several hours."

Crews were letting the fire burn out, due to the fuel in the crash. Carr said that was "the cleanest, easiest thing to do," since it the fuel could drain into the city's sewer system if firefighters tried to put it out with water.

"By letting it burn, it burns cleaner and it's an easier mess to clean up," Carr said.

Carr also said crews weren't sure if the fuel was gasoline or another flammable liquid. But Carr said there was not any danger to the community by letting the fire burn.

Officers were asking anyone who saw the crash to return to Plano and give a written statement. The department phone number is 972-424-5678.