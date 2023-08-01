City of Dallas explores use of goats to reduce brush, fight flood and fire danger

"It's the first time we're trying what we call an environmentally friendly program," said Eduardo Valerio with Dallas Water Utilities.

DALLAS — Dallas Water Utilities is exploring a pilot project in hopes of addressing several issues related to storm water and flood plain management.

The city hired a firm specializing in goat vegetation management last week. Goats are excellent foragers and are able to cover a wide area in search of plants and brush.

"It's the first time we're trying what we call an environmentally friendly program. We are doing a full assessment of the results hoping to expand it citywide," said Eduardo Valerio, assistant director of storm water operations with Dallas Water Utilities.

The goats have been brought in to an area of East Dallas to reduce the vegetation in a creekbed along Apple Valley Way. Valerio says the creek is experiencing heavy underbrush and it is impeding storm water flow.

"A herd about this size (400 goats) will clear about 2 acres a day," said Quincy Crow with Open Space TX. "Their appetite never wanes."

The firm has been around for three years and the goats have been all across North Texas.

Dallas Water Utilities is responsible for 39,000 acres and 600 miles of creeks and channels in the Dallas area. The pilot program covers Frazier Dam and the creek along Apple Valley. Cutting down on the brush is not just about managing flooding but also about reducing fire danger.