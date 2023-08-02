Suspects try to hammer open jewelry cases at North Texas mall before employees run them off

Police said the three suspects began hitting glass jewelry cases with a hammer but were run off by employees.

DALLAS — Three men tried to bust open a jewelry case in the middle of the day at the Irving Mall on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Berdalli Jewelry store at the mall, which is located at Texas 183 and North Belt Line Road.

Police said the three suspects began hitting glass jewelry cases with a hammer but were run off by employees. The suspects weren't able to steal any jewelry, and no one was injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Mall management released a statement, saying: "The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We are working closely with the Irving Police Department as they investigate this incident."

It's not the first time this year that North Texas police have dealt with a case in which a jewelry store was targeted.

In January, someone at the Town East Mall in Mesquite broke through a concrete wall in an abandoned Sears store and then into a jewelry store, where they swiped around $2 million in jewelry, police said.

When officers arrived at the incident, they found that someone had broken into the old Sears store and breached a concrete wall into the jewelry store, a police statement said.

Sheetrock was also "busted out to make entry to the jewelry store," police said.