McKinney officer fatally shoots suspect, police say

The victim was reportedly shot and killed during a foot chase between himself and the officer, police say.

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police say one of their officers fatally shot a suspect during a foot chase Friday afternoon.

In a post on the McKinney Police Department's Facebook page, police stated officers were called about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive.

A woman had reported he'd been confronted by her 30-year-old son who was reportedly holding an axe and threatening her, police stated. The woman was able to get away safely.

When officers reached the Magnolia Ranch apartments, police say a foot chase ensued involving the suspect, and at some point, an officer fired shots.

The suspect was taken to Medical City McKinney, police detailed, where he was pronounced dead.