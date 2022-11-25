McKinney officer fatally shoots suspect, police say

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police say one of their officers fatally shot a suspect during a foot chase Friday afternoon.
In a post on the McKinney Police Department's Facebook page, police stated officers were called about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Drive.
A woman had reported he'd been confronted by her 30-year-old son who was reportedly holding an axe and threatening her, police stated. The woman was able to get away safely.
When officers reached the Magnolia Ranch apartments, police say a foot chase ensued involving the suspect, and at some point, an officer fired shots.
The suspect was taken to Medical City McKinney, police detailed, where he was pronounced dead.
Police added that the Texas Rangers have been contacted and will take the lead into an investigation into the shooting.