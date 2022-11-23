Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops

Police say the suspects were breaking into several automotive shops in the middle of the night.

GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity.

The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities -- including Mesquite, Arlington, Pantego, Grand Prairie, Hutchins, Dallas, Duncanville and Garland. Detectives say many of the crimes were caught on video and the suspects had rifles and other firearms.

Over the weekend, police searched a Chevy Tahoe after a chase that ended in Dallas. The chase ended in a crash, where police say the driver, Jarvis, overturned the Tahoe. A 16-year-old male was killed in the crash.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the 16-year-old in the crash.

Garland police say the suspects were breaking into several automotive shops in the middle of the night.

“’When you have groups like that, there are multiple people involved, there is someone that's driving the vehicle, someone is looking for traffic coming down the street,’’ said Garland Police Officer Felicia Jones.

A local business owner in Garland says he’s been protecting his business after he heard about the crime ring.

‘’I’ve been owning this since 2002. It takes everything we have, sacrifice a lot to be in business for 20 years,’’ said David Chukeman who owns Tritek Window Tinting in Garland.

Another local shop was burglarized nearby.

"They're literally pulling big safes out, like professionals, and take off in vehicles," Chukeman said.