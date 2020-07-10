Man wanted in connection with multiple aggravated robberies arrested in Denton, police say

Ismael Ramos, 19, was arrested at a home near Denton High School Wednesday evening.

A man wanted in connection with several aggravated robberies in Denton and its surrounding cities was arrested Wednesday, officials say.

Denton detectives, along with Denton SWAT, executed an arrest warrant at the home of Ismael Ramos, 19, on Cordell Street near Denton High School, police said.

Ramos was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery. He’s currently in custody at the Denton jail.