3rd suspect arrested in connection with shooting of 18-year-old near Plano park

Michael Anthony Davis, 18, was arrested Tuesday, police said.

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old Saturday near a Plano park.

Jacob Lyle Rusk was shot in the area of Jack Carter Park and died of a gunshot wound, police said.

Police are not searching for any additional suspects.

On Sunday, two other suspects had also been arrested in connection with the shooting, Rudhra Ronakkumar Patel and Abdulrahman Qays Al Dulaimi.

Each of the three men face a murder charge.

Rusk was taken to the hospital after he was shot Saturday near the park. He was already gone when officers responded to the shooting call.

Police officials didn't release details about what occurred or what led to the shooting but said there is no threat to the public.

"The parties involved in the incident were known to each other and this was a targeted incident," Plano officials said in a written statement Sunday.

Both men are held in the Collin County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Patel also faces a drug possession charge, a state jail felony.