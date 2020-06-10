Estranged boyfriend accused of shooting Fort Worth woman, setting house on fire

Detectives believe that due to decomposition, the woman was shot and killed several days before the fire was started.

Fort Worth police said a man fatally shot a woman and left her body in a house for days before setting the residence on fire.

Investigators found the body of 24-year-old Jasmine Page the morning of Sept. 28 after responding to a residential fire near the 3800 block of Halloran St.

Authorities announced Tuesday that the suspect, 35-year-old Jarmarl Hollman, was located by the U.S. Marshals and was taken into custody without incident. He also has an active no bond parole violation warrant, according to officials.

Fort Worth firefighters said when they arrived at the scene of the fire, heavy smoke was coming from the house. Crews were able to contain the flames and make their way through the home. That's when they found Page's body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Fort Worth Fire investigators asked homicide detectives to take over the investigation after "making observations at the scene that were suspicious."

Detectives interviewed several people at the scene, including Hollman, who they said lived at the house. Investigators said afterward they found evidence to believe that Hollman started the fire and listed him as the suspect in the case.

According to authorities, Page and the suspect had on-going, on and off dating relationship.