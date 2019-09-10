A man arrested on charges of possession of child pornography and indecency with a child by exposure is also accused of videotaping children through their bedroom windows, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says.

Authorities say 37-year-old Christopher Black was arrested on Tuesday.

"Upon arrest, and further investigation it was determined that Christopher Black had exposed himself to many children and women in various locations in and around the Watauga area of Tarrant County," read a statement from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Black is also accused of filming children through their bedroom windows, authorities said.

The sheriff's office has asked anyone with information contact Det. J. Schoonover at 817-884-1436.

