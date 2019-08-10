DALLAS — A robbery suspect was shot and killed by an armed security guard in the 3100 block of Knox Street overnight Tuesday.

The suspect allegedly attempted to break into an Apple store around 2:30 a.m., Dallas police told WFAA. That is when the security guard shot him.

According to police on the scene, the suspect was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as we receive more information.