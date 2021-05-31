Dallas police: 21-year-old hurt, suspects at-large after strip club shooting

DALLAS — A 21-year-old man was shot in a club parking lot in Dallas early Monday, police said.
According to Dallas police, officers were flagged down around 2 a.m. by a security guard outside XTC Cabaret, a strip club located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway.
Police said officers found the man in the parking lot. He had been shot once and was taken to a local hospital for his injury, which he is expected to survive, according to police.
Investigators said they believe the shooting was the result of a physical altercation that started near the entrance of the club and spilled out into the parking lot, at which point shots were fired and the man was hit.
Police are looking for three other men they believe were involved in the incident. They are still at-large as the investigation continues.