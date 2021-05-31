Dallas police: 21-year-old hurt, suspects at-large after strip club shooting

He is expected to survive, according to police.

DALLAS — A 21-year-old man was shot in a club parking lot in Dallas early Monday, police said.

According to Dallas police, officers were flagged down around 2 a.m. by a security guard outside XTC Cabaret, a strip club located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway.

Police said officers found the man in the parking lot. He had been shot once and was taken to a local hospital for his injury, which he is expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was the result of a physical altercation that started near the entrance of the club and spilled out into the parking lot, at which point shots were fired and the man was hit.