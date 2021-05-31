34-year-old man shot and killed inside downtown Dallas club, police say

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at TownHouse, according to police.

DALLAS — A 34-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a club in downtown Dallas early Monday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at TownHouse, a nightclub located at 723 N. Pearl Street.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Kenneth Carter Jr. had been shot inside the club. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not have suspect information at this time, and a motive is still unknown. An investigation into his death is ongoing.