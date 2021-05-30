18-year-old man killed, woman hurt in shooting, Dallas police say

No one is yet in custody but an investigation is ongoing, per police.

DALLAS — An 18-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a shooting call on the 1300 block of South Barry Avenue.

When they arrived, police found the man, Kobe Mascorro, and the woman shot inside his car. Mascorro was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

First responders took the woman to a local hospital for treatment. She was stable, according to police.