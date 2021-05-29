1 person shot in armed robbery at Dallas apartment complex, police say

DALLAS — A man was shot during an armed robbery overnight in Dallas, police said.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a shooting call at The Residence at Midtown, located at 11661 Dennis Road.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times, officials said. First responders took him to a local hospital for treatment, though his condition was unknown.
The shooter remains at-large as police continue to investigate, officials added.
