Detectives: Investigation underway after man shot and killed overnight at Dallas car wash

Jermaine Thomas, 38, was found dead near 7171 American Way in Dallas, police said. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

DALLAS — Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help as they try to figure out who shot and killed a man overnight at a car wash in Dallas, police said.

Authorities said around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, someone in the area told a Dallas police patrol sergeant about an unresponsive person at a car wash at 7171 American Way, near West Camp Wisdom Road.

When police arrived at the car wash, they found 38-year-old Jermaine Thomas unresponsive on the ground. Officials said Thomas had been shot and pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area at around midnight. As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Andrea Isom at 469-475-6004 or via email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case No. 070623-2021.

Crime Stoppers said it is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.