State trooper hospitalized after being shot in Haslet, officials say

Officials say the trooper was transported from the scene in serious condition.

HASLET, Texas — This story will be updated Friday as new information is released.

A Texas state trooper has been transported to a Fort Worth hospital after being shot Friday afternoon, officials say.

The shooting involving the DPS trooper occurred in the 14000 block of Mainstay Way around 2:30 p.m.

The trooper was in serious condition when he was transported, Medstar officials said, but is expected to be OK.

Officials said one person was in custody.

It is not known whether the trooper was on duty at the time of the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.