Arlington woman arrested after leaving scene of deadly car crash, police say

A 41-year-old man died as a result of his injuries. Arlington police said two other people were also transported to the hospital.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after Arlington police said she ran away from the scene of a deadly car crash Friday afternoon.

Jessica McGraw, 31, was booked into the Arlington Jail on charges of an accident involving death and an accident involving injury, police said.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. Park Row Drive. Police said McGraw tried turning left into a parking lot and crossed in front of a pickup truck. That's when the truck struck her vehicle, officials said.

According to police, McGraw got out of the car and ran away from the crash scene. Benjamin Johnson, 41, who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle McGraw was driving, was transported to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, officials said.

Another passenger in McGraw's car was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Officials have not released an update on that person's condition. The pickup truck driver also received treatment at a nearby hospital.