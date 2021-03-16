Arlington police seek help with investigation following man's shooting death

Officials said around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, multiple suspects showed up at a residence in the 8100 block of York Beach Place and fatally shot the man.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are asking for the public's help with their investigation after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning by a group of people, authorities said.

Officials said the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of York Beach Place. Investigators believe multiple people showed up at the residence and confronted a man about a previous dispute. That's when the man tried to go back into and close the front door but the suspects kept trying to get inside, according to police.

Authorities said the man and his brother tried to keep the door shut and but then one of the suspects shot through the door and struck the man. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name once next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Homicide Det. Spencer Simmons at 817-459-4735. People can also submit anonymous tips by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information related to the case, police said.