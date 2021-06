The victim is expected to survive his injuries, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot Saturday morning in Fort Worth over a request for money, police said.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the shooting on the 2600 block of Sargent Street.

When they got there, they found the victim. He had been shot in the torso by another man, according to police. They believe the shooting was over a request for money.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.