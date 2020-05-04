A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a shooting Sunday morning, Arlington police said.

When officers arrived at the scene shortly before 7:45 a.m., they found a man and woman each who each had a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2100 block of Foxcroft Lane, according to police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Two juveniles were detained in the area, and investigators said they believe all parties involved in the shooting knew each other.

Investigators are still searching for a motive and the case is under investigation, authorities said. The identity of the man will be released once his next of kin has been notified.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: