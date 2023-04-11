Man dies after being detained by off-duty officer, Fort Worth police say

Police said the man began showing signs of medical distress while in handcuffs. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department's Major Case Unit said it is investigating the death of a man who died shortly after being arrested by an off-duty police officer Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the officer was working in an off-duty capacity at about 12:52 p.m. on Tuesday along the 4200 block of South Freeway when an unknown man entered the location and reportedly began acting erratically.

Security officers at the location tried to detain the man, police said. While attempting so, police said, a security guard was assaulted. An off-duty officer soon arrived to help the guard, officials said.

South Division officers were then called to the location to help assist in detaining the man, according to police.

Officers were able to deescalate the situation and detain the man by placing him in handcuffs, police said, but the man began showing signs of medical distress shortly thereafter. Fearing the man was having a medical emergency, police said the handcuffs were taken off the man, and he was given medical aid.

The man was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he was later pronounced dead, officials said.