Police, SWAT respond to apartment shooting in Kaufman, officials say

Police say a 19-year-old was shot in the abdomen, and an 88-year-old man was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department responded to a shooting Monday that resulted in a dead 88-year-old and an injured 19-year-old. 

Police said they were called Monday morning to the Bridgewood Ranch Apartments in the 4100 block of Vista Lane in Kaufman. 

Upon arrival, police said they found the 19-year-old man lying in the complex's swimming pool area with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police said he was alert when officers found him, and that he reportedly told them he was shot by a family member who was still in their apartment. 

He was then taken by ambulance to a Dallas-area hospital, officers said.

Police said they then tried to contact the other subject, whom they were told was still in the apartment, but received no response. Police said a witness they encountered the scene then told them they heard two additional shots after the 19-year-old victim ran from the apartment. 

Police said they then entered the apartment once SWAT arrived, and that they found the 88-year-old man inside, dead with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said. The 19-year-old is now in stable condition and continuing treatment at the hospital, according to police. 

