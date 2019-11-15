MESQUITE, Texas — A 20-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a business in Mesquite, authorities say.

Gabriel Hernandez Aguilera, 20, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Hernandez Aguilera fired multiple rounds into the front windows of the business at the 2620 block of Gus Thomasson Road.

No one was struck by the gunfire. One person was transported to the hospital after being struck by flying debris from the shooting, according to police.

Police say a person inside the building knows Hernandez Aguilera and was likely the intended target during the shooting.

Mesquite police took Hernandez Aguilera into custody on Thursday evening. He remains in jail in lieu of a $250,000 bail.

