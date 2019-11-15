Garland police are asking for the public's help as they search for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

Authorities were called to the scene of an accident at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Jupiter Road and Forest Lane.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a woman unconscious inside a Toyota 4Runner, which had been struck by a truck on the driver's side.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Joyce Cawis, of Rowlett.

Witnesses told police a black, four-door Ram Big Horn was speeding northbound on Jupiter Lane and hit the 4Runner as it traveled westbound on Forest Lane through the intersection.

Police say witnesses saw the driver get out of the truck and into another car, which left the scene. Witnesses described the vehicle as a black passenger car.

The driver was described as a Hispanic man with a short fade haircut. He was wearing a black, soccer-style jersey with white lettering on the front and back. He was also wearing black shorts and leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garland police at 972-485-4840. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests, at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or http://www.garlandcrimestoppers.org/.

More on WFAA: