Man arrested and charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old, Wichita Falls police say

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Wichita Falls police arrested a man Tuesday evening and charged him with sexual assault of a minor.

Police responded to the crime early Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Orchard Street, a news release from the Wichita Falls Police Department states. The suspect, 36-year-old Joshua Gravens, of Clyde, had reportedly escaped from the residence through a bedroom window before police arrived.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, officers arrested Gravens Tuesday evening in Denton County, the release detailed.

Police say Gravens met the 16-year-old victim through Snapchat.

He is currently in the Wichita County jail with a $150,000 bond for sexual assault of a minor.