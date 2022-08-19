x
Crime

Man arrested and charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old, Wichita Falls police say

Wichita Falls Police arrested the suspect Tuesday and charged sexual assault of a minor.
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Wichita Falls police arrested a man Tuesday evening and charged him with sexual assault of a minor. 

Police responded to the crime early Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of Orchard Street, a news release from the Wichita Falls Police Department states. The suspect, 36-year-old Joshua Gravens, of Clyde, had reportedly escaped from the residence through a bedroom window before police arrived. 

After obtaining an arrest warrant, officers arrested Gravens Tuesday evening in Denton County, the release detailed. 

Police say Gravens met the 16-year-old victim through Snapchat. 

He is currently in the Wichita County jail with a $150,000 bond for sexual assault of a minor. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

