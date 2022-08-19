16-year-old indicted in Dallas Costco robbery killing of father of 5

Camron Range, 16, was indicted on three aggravated robbery charges and one charge of capital murder.

DALLAS — A Dallas teenager has been indicted on robbery and murder charges in the shooting death of a man outside of a Costco store last year, according to court records.

Camron Deshun Range, 16, of Garland, was indicted Thursday on three aggravated robbery charges and one charge of capital murder.

The victim, Ali Elbanna, a father of five, was fatally shot on Nov. 16, 2021, outside of a Costco near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue in North Dallas.

In July, a judge ruled that Range, a juvenile, would be tried as an adult in the case.

A July 8 revealed that Range and three adults went on a crime spree on Nov. 15, 2021. That spree ended with Elbanna’s murder the next day outside of a North Dallas Costco, detectives said.

In court, detectives said the day before Elbanna was killed, Range, who was wearing an ankle monitor, stole a truck in Highland Park. The teen and the three adult suspects used that truck to rob two students outside South Oak High School, and also attempted to carjack a woman at NorthPark Center.

Detectives said about 10 minutes later, they showed up at Costco and confronted Elbanna in an attempt to rob him.

A homicide detective testified that the suspect "pointed a gun at the victim and said, 'Give me everything'" and that "the victim said 'no' and was shot."

Prosecutors said that the teen had a long criminal history and was on probation prior to shooting and killing Elbanna.

Elbanna's family had pleaded with officials to try Range as an adult. They declared the July ruling a small victory. But they also questioned how Range was able to have an ankle monitor that apparently wasn't working at the time Elbanna was killed.

“He had an ankle monitor on his leg at the time he killed my husband that wasn’t working, that wasn’t charged. How could this happen?” said Stephanie Elbanna, wife.

Elbanna’s family said the case has revealed problems in the juvenile justice system in Dallas County.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Range was on probation for burglary when he was released just two weeks before Elbanna’s murder – because there was no room for him in a juvenile facility.